Anushka Sharma does box jumps, the ideal exercise for strong legs and weight loss | WATCH

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is preparing for her role as a fast bowler in the upcoming Netflix film Chakda Xpress. It is a biopic, inspired by the life of Indian record-breaking pacer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka is currently gearing to shoot for the film and before she faces the camera, the prep is on to look like a fast bowler and gain an athletic build. Since Anushka will be bowling in the movie, she was seen doing box jumps in her latest video on Instagram.

For a box jump, you’ll need a box or something to jump on that’s 12 to 36 inches high. With the proper technique, you need to jump on the box, get down and repeat the cycle. Here's how to do box jumps.

-- From standing, squat down to jump onto the box with both feet.

-- Lift your arms up as you jump to gain momentum.

-- Jump up and backwards off the box, gently landing with bent knees.

-- Do 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions.

Anushka is doing box jumps as it will help her build power in the legs for jumping, which will come in handy while bowling like Jhulan. This exercise is performed by athletes and sprinters who focus on quick, explosive movements and rely on the power in their legs to make it happen.

Box jumps target the four major muscle groups in the legs- quads, glutes, hamstrings and calves. Thus, it is the ideal workout for the legs. Additionally, box jumps also help with weight loss. You burn between 800 and 1,000 calories per hour. You strengthen your core using your own body weight. Box jumps also boost endurance and improve your cardiovascular health. If you want even more of a challenge, use ankle or wrist weights, sandbags, or free weights.

Now that you know the benefits of doing box jumps, incorporate this exercise on your next leg day.