Hanuman Jayanti 2022: 5 popular temples to visit on THIS occasion to seek lord's blessings

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated all over India on April 16 this year. It is the firm belief of devotees that during the Kalyuga, Lord Hanuman is the only God left on the planet and is the only saviour of this age. Lord Hanuman is associated with strength and loyalty. He epitomises valour and devotion also.

Hindus pray to Lord Hanuman and submit offerings like laddoos, halwa, tulsi leaves and other items to please him. The tradition is to get up in the morning before sunrise, bathe, bow down before the Lord and pray for salvation. For this, many devotees also like to visit temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. If you want to visit the Lord's temple on Hanuman Jayanti, below are a few places where you should certainly go.

Balaji Hanuman Mandir, Rajasthan

The unique idol of Lord Hanuman with beard and moustache is placed here for worship. This temple is located in the village of Salasar in Churu district of Rajasthan. This temple has a long history of miracles associated with it.

Sankatmochan Temple, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

This temple has been named Sankatmochan Mandir because if you pray to Lord Hanuman here, all your troubles will be gone.

Hanuman Temple in Prayag, Uttar Pradesh

In this miraculous temple, the idol of Lord Hanuman is in a lying-down state. Ganga bathes this 20 feet tall statue of the Lord every year. In the country and the world, where the rising water level of rivers is seen as a crisis, the devotees of this temple look at the high water level of the Ganga river as auspicious.

Ulte Hanuman Temple

In this temple of Lord Hanuman, the idol is erected upside down. It is located 30 km from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. There is a vermilion-adorned idol of Lord Hanuman with an inverted face.

Female form of Lord Hanuman

The most special thing about this temple in Ratanpur, which is 25 km from Bilaspur, Chattisgarh, is that this is the only temple of Lord Hanuman in the world where he is present in the female form. Devotees throng this place on the Lord's special days and Hanuman Jayanti is the perfect time to visit this special temple of Lord Hanuman.