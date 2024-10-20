Weight loss to blood pressure control, 5 health benefits of soaked figs (anjeer)

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know health benefits of soaked figs (anjeer) here

Figs, popularly known as Anjeer are a treasure of health! The protein, fibre, calcium, potassium and many other nutrients present in it make your body strong from within. If you eat figs soaked in milk or water at night on an empty stomach in the morning, then it keeps digestion healthy and helps in reducing weight. Let us tell you today some amazing benefits of eating soaked figs on an empty stomach, that will help you stay healthy.

Control blood sugar

The potassium present in figs plays a big role in controlling blood sugar levels. Many studies have proved that the acids found in figs help in reducing blood sugar, so consuming figs soaked in water can be very beneficial for type-2 diabetes patients. You can also eat it mixed with a smoothie, salad, milk or curd.

For strong bones

Soaked figs are also very beneficial for strong bones. They are rich in calcium, which is essential for strengthening bones. By including figs in your diet along with milk, curd and green vegetables, you can keep your bones healthy. Let us tell you, consuming figs regularly can also prevent diseases like osteoporosis.

Helpful in weight loss

If you are also troubled by increasing weight, then don't worry! Soaked figs can prove to be very beneficial in reducing your weight. Along with being low in calories, figs are a treasure trove of fibre, which makes you feel full for a long time and also gets rid of the desire to eat snacks again and again. Also, the nutrients present in figs keep your digestive system healthy and also increase metabolism. In such a situation, its benefits are seen in your health in many ways along with weight loss.

Controls blood pressure

Soaked figs can also prove to be a panacea for you to control blood pressure. The antioxidants present in it fight the free radicals that harm your body, which keeps blood pressure under control. Not only this, soaked figs also keep your heart healthy.

Skin health

Anjeer contains vitamins and antioxidants that can promote skin health. Eating soaked figs can give you a natural glow.

