Rahul Gandhi during Constitution debate recounts Savarkar's remarks

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the discussion on 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India remembered Veer Savarkar who had clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution.

"I want to start my speech by quoting what the Supreme Leader, not of the BJP but of the modern interpretation of the ideas of the RSS has to say about the Constitution of India and about how he thinks India should be run - 'The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice."

"This book, for centuries, has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmiriti is law.' These are the words of Savarkar...Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution. He has clearly stated that the book India is run by should be superseded by this book. This is what the fight is about..."

"...I want to ask you (ruling side), do you stand by your leader's words? Do you support your leader's words? Because when you speak in Parliament about protecting the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar, you are abusing Savarkar, you are defaming Savarkar."

Again raking up the Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi said, "This is Abhayamudra. Confidence, strength and fearlessness come through skill, through thumb. These people are against this. The manner in which Dronacharya cut off the thumb of Eklavya, you are busy cutting off the thumb of the entire nation...When you handover Dharavi to Adani, you cut off the thumb of entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses. When you handover India's ports, airports and defence industry to Adani, you cut off the thumbs of all fair play business of India who work honestly."

On INDIA bloc

"The ideology of INDIA Alliance brought the Constitution of the country, together we safeguard the Constitution. Ambedkar ji had said that if there is political equality but no social and economic equality, political equality will be destroyed...Today, it is before everyone. Political equality has ended. All of India's institutions have been captured. There is no more social equality. There is no economic equality anymore. That is why, our next step would be Caste Census. We want to show the country whose thumbs you chop off. We want to show Dalits, Adivasis, Backwards, farmers, labourers whose thumbs have been chopped off. So, we will have a Caste Census and there will be a new kind of development in India."