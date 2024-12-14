'It's time for US to act': Indian-American Congressman on condition of Hindus in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP The US Congressman has alleged that the 'crowds of majority' have destroyed Hindu temples

Amid the deteriorating situation for religious minorities in Bangladesh, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has raised the issue of attacks on minority Hindus, urging that the time for the US Congress to act has come. Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, Thanedar said that the 'crowds of majority' have destroyed Hindu temples, Hindu deities and Hindus, who have been practising their religion in peace. He also said that the US government should act and that every possible tool should be used so that 'such atrocities in Bangladesh against Hindus stop right away'. Notably, Thanedar has been consistently vocal regarding the issue of alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's dispensation in Dhaka.

"Since 1971, when Bangladesh got its freedom from Pakistan, there have been numerous occasions where minority Hindus have been attacked. More recently, we have seen a Hindu priest being arrested and his lawyer was murdered," he alleged.

Will hold Bangladeshi interim government accountable: White House

Earlier, the White House said President Joe Biden was closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh. It added that Washington will hold the Bangladeshi interim government accountable for ensuring the protection of religious and ethnic minorities in the country.

At a news conference, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the situation in Bangladesh has become difficult after the ouster of the former prime minister. He added, " We have been working closely with the interim government to enhance the capability of their law enforcement and security services to deal with the challenge."

Congressman urges Senate Foreign Relations Committee to address the issue

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has urged members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to address the issue of violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, in Bangladesh during the confirmation hearing of Senator Marco Rubio for the position of secretary of state. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Senator Rubio for the top diplomatic position. The date of his confirmation hearing has not been announced yet.

A large number of Indian-Americans recently held a march from the White House to the US Capitol over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

