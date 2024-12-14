PM Modi in Lok Sabha: 'Women power made great contributions to the making of Constitution' | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday replied to the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House of Parliament initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution on December 13 to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption. Earlier on Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Follow India Today for all the latest updates from Parliament.

Top Quotes