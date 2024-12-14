PM Modi in Lok Sabha: 'Women power made great contributions to the making of Constitution' | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday replied to the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House of Parliament initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution on December 13 to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption. Earlier on Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Follow India Today for all the latest updates from Parliament.
Top Quotes
- Leaders of several political parties were sent to jail during Emergency, but it is their compulsion to join hands with Congress now: PM Modi.
- Having tasted blood, Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency by misusing Constitution: PM Modi.
- Indira Gandhi clipped the wings of courts through Constitutional amendments to capture judiciary: PM Modi.
- Seeds sown by first PM Nehru in changing Constitution was followed up by Indira Gandhi who even overturned SC decision: PM Modi.
- Nehru wrote to chief ministers that if Constitution comes in the way it should be changed: PM Modi.
- One Congress family changed Constitution to attack freedom of expression, it was insult to founders of Constitution: PM Modi.
- One Congress family relentlessly pursuing wrong thoughts, wrong deeds and wrong policies: PM Modi.
- One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution: PM Modi during Lok Sabha debate on 75 years of Constitution.
- I expected good debate on Constitution, but some decided to grieve their losses: PM Modi's swipe at opposition.
- As Gujarat chief minister, I celebrated 60 years of Constitution by taking its copy in a procession atop an elephant: PM Modi.
- Vajpayee govt celebrated 50 years of Constitution in 2000: PM Modi during Lok Sabha debate on 75 years of Constitution.
- Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years: PM Modi on imposition of Emergency in 1975.
- GST played key role in strengthening India's economic unity, some credit also goes to previous government in this regard: PM Modi.
- Our policies, decision-making process in last 10 years have been aimed at strengthening India's unity: PM Modi.
- We need to celebrate our diversity, it will be the biggest tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar: PM Modi.
- After Independence, distorted mindset led to attacks on idea of unity in diversity, foundation of Constitution
- Our Constitution lays foundation for India's unity: PM Modi during Lok Sabha's debate on Constitution.
- Women are at centre of every initiative of government, their representation in parliament and council of ministers increasing: PM Modi
- Several nations gave voting rights to women quite late, but in India the Constitution gave this right to women at the outset
- India is not just a large democracy, but mother of democracy due to thousands of years of democratic traditions
- It is time to celebrate 75 years of Constitution, I am glad Parliament is also part of it
- For all of us, for all citizens and for all democracy-loving citizens across the world, this is a moment of great pride...