Telangana CM announces 98% completion of caste survey, promises better representation for Kuruma community

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that 98% of the caste survey undertaken by the state government had been completed. The survey, which is aimed at collecting detailed socio-economic, employment, and caste-related data, is part of a broader initiative to ensure better representation for various communities, particularly the Kuruma community, in the state’s political and governance structures.

Describing the survey as a “mega health check-up” for Telangana society, Reddy emphasized its significance in addressing the needs of different communities. He assured that the data collected from the survey would help the Congress-led government ensure "better representation" of the Kuruma community in panchayats, as well as in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, in proportion to their population.

Reddy made these remarks while inaugurating the ‘Doddi Komuraiah Kuruma Bhavan’ in the city. The survey, which began on November 6, is in line with an election promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to gather comprehensive data on the socio-economic status of the state's population.

The survey has faced its share of controversies, particularly from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which criticized the Congress government’s design for the ‘Telangana Thalli’ (Mother Telangana). Reddy defended the new design, stating that it symbolized a "typical mother" carrying crops such as paddy, maize, and jowar, which are grown in Telangana, in one hand while blessing the people with the other.

In a separate engagement at the ‘Global Madiga Day-2024’ event, the Chief Minister assured the Madiga community that the government would make every effort to ensure “justice” for them. He revealed that a committee, led by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, has been set up to examine the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs). Additionally, Reddy stated that the Congress government has appointed members of the Madiga community to senior positions in universities and other institutions, reflecting its commitment to their upliftment.