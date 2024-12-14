Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live telecast: When and where to watch Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh SMAT final?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai and Rajat Patidar's MP will face each other in the SMAT final.

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 15. After 20 days of intense competition between 38 teams, two remain standing in their bid to win the coveted domestic premier tournament.

Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai is looking for its second SMAT title, while Rajat Patidar's Madhya Pradesh have never won the title before. Both teams are coming on the back of some brilliant games and will be looking to leave no stone unturned in the showdown clash.

Mumbai had defeated Baroda in the first semifinal on the back of a special show from Ajinkya Rahane. The veteran Mumbai batter has turned the heat on in the SMAT in a rejuvenated version of himself.

He has been smashing the ball for fun and slammed 98 in his team's semifinal win. He would be one to watch out for.

MP captain Patidar has also been on a run-scoring spree as he has made 347 runs in the ongoing tournament. Mumbai would be wary of him.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.

When will Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh SMAT final take place?

The clash between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be held on the 15th of December, Friday.

Where will Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh SMAT final take place?

The match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

When will Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh SMAT final start?

The match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will start at 4:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 4:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh SMAT final on TV?

Live telecast of the match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh SMAT final online?

Live streaming of the match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Squads:

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Akash Anand, Sairaj Patil, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, M Juned Khan, Himanshu Singh

Madhya Pradesh Squad: Arpit Gaud, Harsh Gawli(w), Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Tripuresh Singh, Rahul Batham, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Shivam Shukla, Vikas Sharma, Aniket Verma, Kamal Tripathi, Arshad Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Abhishek Pathak, Pankaj Chothmal Sharma