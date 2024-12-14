Cricket Australia to refund fans for washed-out opening day of IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Gabba

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A view of the Gabba stadium.

Cricket Australia will be paying back the money to the spectators for the washed-out opening day of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at Gabba. Rain played spoilsport on the first day of the highly-anticipated Test with only 13.2 overs getting bowled after India inserted the hosts to bat first.

The fans will get their money back as less than 15 overs were bowled in the opening day. If 10 more balls would have been bowled, CA would not have had to refund the Australian 1 million. As many as 30,145 fans attended the opening day of the Test match.

Meanwhile, there is rain predicted in the upcoming days of the Test match too. There are 46% chances of precipitation on Sunday with 60% on Monday, which goes up to 70% on Tuesday. The precipitation chances go sky-high to 90% on Wednesday, the scheduled last day of the Test match.

Australia were asked to bat first after India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss. The Aussies went back unscathed at 28/0 after 13.2 overs. The visitors made two changes to their Playing XI from the Adelaide Test with Ravindra Jadeja coming in for Ravi Ashwin and Akash Deep getting a nod ahead of Harshit Rana. The Aussies made one change with now-recovered Josh Hazlewood coming in for Scott Boland.

India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first after looking at the overcast conditions. "We're going to bowl first. A little bit overcast and has a little bit of grass, looks a bit soft as well, want to make the best use of the conditions. Lot of cricket to be played, both teams have played good cricket in the last two games. Big game for us here, we'll do what is expected of us," Rohit said at the toss.

"We'll play good cricket, we understand we have to capture some moments, we didn't do that in the previous game which is why we lost. It's absolutely buzzing, the guys are looking forward to the match, and we're looking forward to coming out here and playing. Looks a little soft at this point in time, conditions bit overcast as well, it will get better to bat as it goes on. We've made two changes, Jadeja and Akash back in place of Ashwin and Harshit," he added.

"We would've bowled first too. Been a fantastic series so far. Really happy with last week, just about everyone got into the series, been a good lead-up. Preperations have been pretty good. Early finish in Adelaide allowed us to come up here early and get settled. Just one change, Scott Boland is out for Hazlewood," Australia captain Pat Cummins said at the toss.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep