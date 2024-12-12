Drink THIS juice daily to get glowing skin during winter, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drink this juice daily to get glowing skin in winter.

Pomegranate is a fruit that can compete with strawberry, blueberry and raspberry in terms of antioxidants. Apart from Vitamin A and Iron, pomegranate contains many other vitamins and minerals. Although pomegranate is available throughout the year, its season is in winter and it is also available at a cheaper price. If you want to stay healthy, you must eat 1 pomegranate daily, seeds or juice form. Pomegranate, which works like a miracle for both your body and face, is as beneficial as it is tasty to eat. Now, let's learn how to extract pomegranate juice at home very easily.

Sometimes we bring 2-3 kg of pomegranate from the weekly market, but there is some difficulty in peeling it. Along with this, there is also a problem in eating pomegranate. The elderly cannot eat pomegranate due to teeth and children do not enjoy chewing it. The rest of the family members are also not able to eat pomegranate properly due to cavities or sometimes because of going to work early. All these problems can be overcome by drinking pomegranate juice. Making pomegranate juice at home is much better and easier than buying adulterated, dirty or infection-causing juice in the market. For this, you just need a mixer and a white muslin cloth and you can easily extract pomegranate juice at home.

The easiest way to make pomegranate juice at home

To make pomegranate juice, first, peel the pomegranate, put it in the mixer and run the mixer for 5 minutes with breaks at the highest speed as per the mixer setting.

After that, the pomegranate puree will be ready. Add half or one cup (depending on the quantity of pomegranate) water to it. If there is a big pomegranate then half a cup of water is enough. Add 1 cup of water for 2 pomegranates.

Then run the mixer for about 1 minute and place a muslin cloth on a bowl or wide-mouthed vessel, put the ground mixture in it and filter it by pressing it well.

Fresh and healthy pomegranate juice without any adulteration is ready for you.

There is no waste of pomegranate seeds in making the juice in this way and healthy juice is prepared in just 5 minutes without a juicer. If you want, you can also mix a carrot and beetroot in it.

Pomegranate juice prevents these diseases

Pomegranate is the cure for a hundred diseases. This fruit has so many benefits that it is eaten as a medicine for every disease. It has anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. Pomegranate is a wonderful fruit for those who have low haemoglobin or iron deficiency. It also improves gut health, UTI, indigestion, and constipation. Drinking pomegranate juice regularly not only makes the body healthy but also increases the glow on the face. Now without any delay, make pomegranate juice at home and drink it daily.

ALSO READ: Rice Kanji Recipe: Know how to make, what are the benefits of consuming it in winter