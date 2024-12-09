Rice Kanji Recipe: Know how to make, what are the benefits of consuming it in winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to make rice kanji at home and what are its benefits.

Rice kanji is the water cooked in rice. Its consumption in winter provides many benefits to the body. Often people consume it in case of problems like dehydration, diarrhoea, cholera and gastroenteritis. In the winter season, there is often a lack of water in the body and heat in the stomach because we tend to drink less water in the colder season. In such a situation, the body and stomach should consume cold things. Consumption of kanji made from rice is considered very beneficial to cool the stomach, let's know how rice kanji is made.

Ingredients for making Rice Kanji

1 to 2 cups of uncooked rice

Two to three cups of water

How to make rice kanji

To make rice kanji, first, wash the rice by putting it in water ( benefits of rice water ). With this, all the impurities in the rice will be cleaned with water and the starch will also be cleaned. Now we have to cook the rice, for this put water in a vessel to heat. When the water becomes hot, add the rice and boil it. Once the rice is cooked, filter the remaining water. This starchy water of rice should not be thrown away, this is rice kanji, which is very beneficial for our health. If rice water is left, you can store it in the refrigerator or outside in winter and enjoy its taste and benefits later.

Ingredients for making Fermented Rice Kanji

A cup of uncooked rice

Two cups of water

How to make fermented rice kanji

To make rice kanji, wash the rice in clean water and keep it aside. Now put water in a vessel to heat to cook the rice. When the water starts boiling, add the rice and let it cook. Once the rice is cooked, strain it and keep the rice starch aside. Use the rice for eating and leave the rice starch at room temperature for two to three days. Within two to three days, the rice water will start emitting a strange smell, then you should stop this fermentation process. Now keep this rice water in the refrigerator ( how to clean refrigerator ) and use it for drinking. This yeast-based rice kanji should not be consumed directly; it should be mixed with two to three cups of hot water and consumed.

Benefits of consuming rice kanji in winter

Consuming rice kanji boosts digestion in winter. Rich in probiotics, it helps improve gut health and aids digestion. Rice kanji is rich in nutrients. It provides essential nutrients like calcium, protein, and vitamins, which contribute to overall health. It contains a good amount of water, which helps keep you hydrated in winter.

