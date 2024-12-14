'PM Modi says Waqf not linked to Constitution, who is teaching him' asks Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Asaduddin Owaisi

Participating during the discussion on 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Prime Minister is misinformed about the Waqf properties and also advised that the PM should be taught about Article 26.

Owaisi said, "Read Article 26, it gives religious denomination, the right to establish and maintain institution for religious and charitable purposes. The Prime Minister says that Waqf has nothing to do with Constitution. Who is teaching the PM? Make him read Article 26. The goal is to snatch away Waqf properties...You want to snatch it away on the basis of your strength..."

Owaisi added, "Article 25 talks profess. Today, my daughters are being stopped from weating hijab in government institutions. So, how succesful has profess been?...Practice - In Haryana and Rajasthan, cow vigilantes were given Police-like rights. Those rights were misused for mob lynching. One Sabir Malik from Bengal was beaten to death, it was later found that he did not consumed beef. Junaid and Nasir were burnt alive. Propagate - Today, I am being asked if there was a mosque 500 years ago...If I dig this Parliament and something will be found, will it become mine?..."