5 websites to order fresh fish in Delhi NCR

Get fresh fish delivered online

So you have been missing your favourite fish curry for some time now and no restaurant seems to fulfill your hunger for fish curry. The first and very important thing that you need to keep in mind before you start cooking non-veg, fish is the fact you are able to identify the correct type and standard of food, meat for your dish. So if you have been a momma's boy who actually knows very little about shopping grocery and other kitchen items, internet is here to rescue you. While finding groceries has become very normal, people aren't too aware that you could find good quality meat fish online too. So all the bong kids out there, who have accompanied their parents to the fish market, here, we are to suggest you websites to find the correct type of fish for your dish.

Licious.in

For all your fish, seafood, chicken mutton and other non- vegetarian food needs log on to to this website and get fresh meat, fish delivered to you at the doorstep.

thefreshfishmarket.in

There's very little left to explain about the website after you read the name, so, what are you waiting for? Log on and get your favourite fish delivered.

BigBasket.com

Used to ordering your grocery from Big Basket even better, a trusted name for you to order fresh fish for your favourite fish curry.

Digi'sfresh.com

The same old method to get fresh fish, meat delivered. So log in to choose from the available variety and order your favourite type of fish for dinner which you will cook for yourself.

Fleshkart.com

Love eating non-veg, fish? Note this website in your list when you go searching online for raw meat, fish, seafood next time