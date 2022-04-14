Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma & more: Meet the glamourous ladke wale from Ranbir-Alia wedding

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/MANISH MALHOTRA Beautiful Baraatis from Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally married! After weeks of speculation, the duo tied the knot on April 14 at their Bandra residence, Vastu, with only close family members and friends in attendance. Team groom, including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma were spotted on Thursday outside the wedding venue. For the ceremony, Neetu looked graceful in a colourful pink lehenga while Riddhima dazzled in a golden embroidered lehenga accessorised with golden jewellery.

Neetu Kapoor arrives in style

Ranbir Kapoor's mother wore a multi-coloured ghagra with resplendent jewellery. She rounded up her look with nude make-up, a side-parted messy bun and a small bindi. The new saasu-maa also carried a potli to complement her outfit.

The 'Golden Girl' Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The groom's sister looked royal in a two-toned silver and golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture creation which she accessorised with heavy gold jewellery. The concept crystal and tassel blouse with a cape stole completed the exquisite ensemble. The outfit had "a mandala skirt exclusively hand-embroidered with gold mirror zardozi work," the brand said. Riddhima opted for a messy bun to style her hair.

The 'Royal' Kareena Kapoor Khan

True to her name, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked nothing short of royalty at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. She was seen twinning in pink with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. The actress opted for Manish Malhotra's classic real zari embroidered timeless organza saree for his Khaab collection. Bebo paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse that had exquisite silver work all over. She accessorised her look with a statement gold necklace, danglers, and a maang-tikka. Kareen also carried a beautiful pink potli to the wedding.

'Stylish in Saree' Karisma Kapoor

Making a strong case for vibrant palettes, the elder Kapoor sister, Karisma came dolled up in a white saree with an orange blouse. She completed her look with statement danglers and white potli. The celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra recently dropped her picture, wherein she posed with Kareena and Karan Johar.

How can we forget the youngest Kapoors? Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jeh, stole the limelight with their adorable presence at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. They made their late yet grand entry along with their nanny at the ceremony.