Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates gorgeousness in Manish Malhotra saree at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding

Actress Kareen Kapoor Khan arrived in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra saree for his cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Raazi actress Alia Bhatt. Kareena was seen making her entry at the venue with her husband Saif Ali Khan who looked every bit of a royal. The duo together made many heads turn with their charisma.

Kareena is always known for her sizzling fashion choices. On this special occasion, the diva chose to wear a pink organza saree with a silver intricate zari border. Bebo paired her beautiful saree with a sleeveless blouse that had exquisite silver work all over. The ace Manish Malhotra design looked like a style statement in itself, however, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress accessorized it with a statement gold necklace, danglers, a Kada on her hand, and a pretty maang-tikka.

Kareen also carried pink embellished potli and wore silver heels to finish the look. Her makeup was subtle as she chose to beautify her eyes with kohl.Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account to share a couple of pictures of Kareena and wrote, “The very beautiful @kareenakapoorkhan Stunning in a classic real zari Embroidered timeless organza saree “

Saif, on the other hand, complemented Kareena in a pastel-pink kurta-pajama set and completed his look with an ivory jacket.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married today in the presence of their close family members and friends. The wedding was strictly private and no one was allowed to click pictures.