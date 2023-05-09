DYN Kriti Sanon wore 24-carat gold khadi block print vintage saree at Adipurush trailer launch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon at Adipurush Trailer launch

Kriti Sanon, the leading lady of the much-anticipated movie Adipurush looked like royalty in her ethnic drape. She opted for a subtle yet elegant saree which worked as a catalyst for her graceful appearance. The white and gold saree enhanced Kriti’s charming personality and made her look elegant and regal. The saree is an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla vintage saree. The look was a double drape combining an off-white khadi saree edged with fine zardozi borders and a Kerala cotton vintage saree with a 24-carat gold khadi block, edged with pearls and zardozi borders.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover who styled Kriti in his traditional ensemble, took to Instagram to share a picture celebrating Kriti and the vintage saree.

The saree was draped by Vandana Patel. Kriti paired the vintage saree with a fine mustard Farisha resham blouse which was accentuated with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds. Adding sparkle to her look were the jewellery pieces from Gehna Jewellers, Curio Cottage and Anmol Jewellers. The traditional ensemble enhanced Kriti’s overall look. Kriti has worn a saree before but this exclusive ensemble was meant for our own Sita. She has definitely set the tone for the wedding season.

Describing her look at the trailer launch, Kriti shared, “It is about revival, it’s about Sita, it’s about being classic. The double saree because you always envision Sita with her head half covered or with a dupatta. As a goddess she won’t be wearing just a simple saree thus came the idea of the double saree. Also, a double saree is a revival of something Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla has done for many years. The look was all about using pure fabrics because it’s about purity and purity of Sita ."

Adipurush, the highly anticipated mythological film which is based on the epic Ramayana is ready to hit the big screens on June 16. The movie features Telugu superstar Prabhas as the titular character Raghava aka Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as lord Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

