Adipurush Trailer LEAKED hours before its release; Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's fans express disappointment

Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: The highly awaited trailer of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon was supposed to be released on May 9 (Tuesday). However, in a shocking turn of events it was leaked online, hours before its official launch at 1:53 pm. The makers held a special screening of the trailer in Hyderabad. The event was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and co-producer Bhushan Kumar. Soon after the event, the Adipurush trailer surfaced on social media and is now going viral all over the internet. The team has been taking measures to take down the leaked videos and tweets.

Fans, who were lucky enough to witness the trailer of Adipurush, took to social media to share their insight on it. However, some even leaked it online. Following this, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon fans were extremely disappointed and urged those who are sharing the clips of the trailer on Twitter to take them down. One user wrote, "Thanks to all darling fans and #Adipurush team who helped curtail the leaked video. A big big Thank you. Now we wait for the proper launch Today afternoon #JaiShriRam #AdipurushTrailer."

Another added, "#Adipurush trailer : 3 minutes 22 seconds. Decent trailer which starts with the sita's kidnap scene and then the series of events till the final fight with ravana. VFX better than teaser."

About Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages. The film was earlier postponed due to criticism over the visual effects and computer graphics.

The film carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Speaking about the same, Raut had said, “We wanted to tell the story of Shri Ram and 'Ramayana' to the youth of not just our nation but the entire world... Getting a chance to showcase your work on a global platform like Tribeca enables us to complete one of the targets that we had.”

Promising to deliver grand visuals, the filmmaker added, "Challenges are always there but that will only make our cinema better and journey stronger. Especially with a film like this, which is a first of its kind in India, as we have used technology that is seen in big Hollywood films like Marvels, DC and 'Avatar'."

