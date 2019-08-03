Hariyali Teej 2019: Puja Vidhi, Date, Time and Significance of the Sawan Festival

The festival of Teej which comes in the holy month of Sawan is considered to be very auspicious. Women on this day keep fast (vrat) which is said to be very important for them. The festival of Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of the month of Savan. On this day, married women worship Lord Shankar and mother Parvati for their husband's long life and good health. This time Haryana Teej is on August 3, Saturday. It is said that this fast is more difficult than the fasting of the Chaarava Chauth. In this fast, wives do not eat or drink anything for about 30 hours for their husband's long life. Learn more about auspicious time, puja method, pooja material and fast story of Hariyali Teej 2019.

Hariyali Teej 2019: Shubh Muhurat

This year, Hariyali Teej will start from 1.36am on Saturday, August 3 and will end at 22.05 (11.55pm).

Hariyali Teej 2019: Puja Material Required

Bel leaves, Banana leaves, Dhatura, Ankava tree leaves, Tulsi, Shami leaves, Black wet clay, Janive, thread and new clothes. Since women worship Parvati on this day, they would require bangles, mahour, shell, vermilion, henna, bindi, kumkum, comb, other jewellery in addition to cumin, kalash, abhir, sandal, oil and ghee, camphor, curd, sugar, honey, milk and panchamrita for the puja.

Hariyali Teej 2019: Puja Vidhi, Date, Time and Significance of the Sawan Festival

Also read: Hariyali Teej 2019: Try out these 10 best Mehendi or Henna designs

Hariyali Teej 2019: Puja Vidhi

Women observe fast from morning to night on Teej. In this fast, women worship the gods overnight and seek their blessings. In this celebration, the idol of Lord Shankar and Mata Parvati is created with sand along with statues of Ganesha, Parvati and Riddhi-Siddhi by mixing Gangajal in a pure soil.

While making the statues, women remember the Gods and keep worshiping them in the process. After worshiping, women perform bhajan-kirtan throughout the night offer bilva patra, mango leaves, champak leaves and kevada to perform the aarti.

Hariyali Teej 2019: Puja Mantras

जब माता पार्वती की पूजा कर रहे हो तब-

ऊं उमायै नम:, ऊं पार्वत्यै नम:, ऊं जगद्धात्र्यै नम:, ऊं जगत्प्रतिष्ठयै नम:, ऊं शांतिरूपिण्यै नम:, ऊं शिवायै नम:

भगवान शिव की आराधना इन मंत्रों से करनी चाहिए

ऊं हराय नम:, ऊं महेश्वराय नम:, ऊं शम्भवे नम:, ऊं शूलपाणये नम:, ऊं पिनाकवृषे नम:, ऊं शिवाय नम:, ऊं पशुपतये नम:, ऊं महादेवाय नम:

Hariyali Teej 2019: Puja Vidhi, Date, Time and Significance of the Sawan Festival

Also read:

Happy Hariyali Teej 2019: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones