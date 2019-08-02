Hariyali Teej 2019: Try out these 10 best Mehendi or Henna designs

Hariyali Teej Mehendi Designs: Observing fast on Sawan special Hariyali Teej holds a great significance in Hindu mythology. On this day, a wife observes fast for the long life of her husband and to acknowledge love and fulfillment in their married life. It is very auspicious to apply Henna aka Mehendi on hands. Not just the henna, most of the women get dressed up in their beautiful attires and go to the parlours to get ready. Worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva is the most important thing on this festival. If you want to apply Mehendi onto your hands, then here are some beautiful designs.

Hariyali Teej 2019: Try out these 10 best Mehendi or Henna designs

Hariyali Teej 2019

Best Henna Designs for Hariyali Teej 2019

Best Mehendi designs for Hariyali Teej 2019.

It is believed that observing fast on Hariyali Teej is more difficult than observing fast on Karwachauth. The wives observe fast for their husband's long life. They do not eat for 30 hours for the sake of their husband.

Hariyali Teej 2019: Best designs for Teej

Best Mehendi designs for Hariyali Teej 2019

Henna Designs 2019: Hariyali Teej Best Henna Designs.

Hariyali Teej 2019: Best Mehendi latest designs for Teej

Mehendi designs 2019: How to apply mehendi on Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is celebrated to rejoice the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to the epics, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva's reunion is the result of great penance bore by Goddess Parvati. After worshipping for years and showing true dedication, Goddess Parvati got blessed with Lord Shiva as her husband.