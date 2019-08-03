Happy Hariyali Teej 2019: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy Hariyali Teej 2019: On the Tritiya Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha, festival of Hariyali Teej is celebrated. The festival is considered a very special day of the month of Savan and is very special for women. On this day women decorate themselves with new clothes and jewellery, apply mehndi in their hands, enjoy on the Sawan swings and sing folk songs. In many places, even on this day, beauty competitions are kept among women.

Since Sawan month is going on and there is greenery all around, the Teej is particularly called Hariyali Teej. Today, green bangles should be gifted to women and they decorate themselves in green sarees.It is also said that green is the colour of good luck and new beginnings. Teej is also celebrated because all other festivals are also celebrated after the arrival of Teej.So check out these wishes, quotes and messages to send to your friends on this auspicious day.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2019: Quotes and Wishes

1. May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all! 2. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hariyali Teej! 3. May this Teej light up for you -the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. 4. Hats off to all the women who starve themselves for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. Happy Teej! 5. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hariyali Teej. We wish you a very happy festival! 6. May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!

