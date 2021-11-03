Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Diwali 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Diwali 2021: The five-day long celebrations for Diwali has already begun. The festival of lights is one of the biggest festivals in India. This year it will be celebrated on November 4. On this auspicious day, people wear new clothes, decorate their house with lights and diyas as well as worship goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha for the prosperity and happiness of their family and loved ones. Diwali, which symbolises the victory of lights over darkness, is celebrated during the Amavasya of the Kartik month. However, with Covid19 pandemic, the celebrations this year also is going to be low-key. That's why to ensure that you wish all your near and dear ones a Happy Diwali 2021, we bring you some Diwali wishes, best WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings.

Happy Diwali 2021: SMS, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Greetings

- May the festival of lights, add a wonderful glow to your every day life and bring happiness, prosperity and contentment to your heart. Wish You a Very Happy Diwali

- May the bright lights of Diwali guide you out through every streak of negativity. May god bless you now and forever. Happy Diwali 2021!

- "A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a Mouth full of sweets, a House full of diyas and a heart full of joy" Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!!

- May your life be as colorful and shimmering as the lights of Diwali. Joy and gaiety surround you forever. Have a happy and safe Diwali!

- May the divine light of Diwali shine with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health in your life. Happy Diwali 2021!

- This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021: HD Wallpapers and Images

