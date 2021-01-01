Born in January? Know your 2021 horoscope about Health, Love, Career, Finance and others

Image Source : PIXABY Horoscope Today

Bidding adieu to the year 2020, we all have now entered 2021 with some new hopes, resolutions and aspirations. As the first month of 2021 begins with Capricorn and Aquarius, take a look at the astrology predictions to know how your personal, professional, social and romantic life will be and what precautions you need to take.

Here's the astrological prediction by Acharya Indu Prakash.

1-Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

HEALTH

This year you will see a slight decline in your health. You will be a little worried about your family's health. Minor illnesses such as headaches, knee pain, etc. will bother you. But everything will be fine in time. Avoid eating outside food as if it is better to have spices so that you can have fun laughing with your family and take care of their food. Feed them fresh vegetable, so that their health is good. The secret of your health is in your laughter this year.

FINANCIAL

Your position in financial matters will be normal this year. You will take any big step to grow your business, but before taking the step, you should take the opinion of your elders or those who are like elders or take the opinion of your business colleagues. Be a little cautious about money transactions. But there is no need to panic, everything will be alright. This year, people who are running restaurants will benefit greatly.

CAREER

In career, according to your hard work, this year will yield good results. This year will also be auspicious for traders. There will be troubles in the initial few months in financial life, but later the movement of money will remove your financial crisis. Students will get good results, which will help them to understand all their topics.

FAMILY

Family life will be better. You will have a lot of work to do which you will do diligently and try to bring happiness in the family. You will be planning for some long-term goals this year. There will be some discord at times but you will be able to manage things in a peaceful manner.

MARRIED

There will be enough happiness in the married life. The couple will have a good understanding in the relationship. Time is good for extending your family. You can expect a new member in the family (Newborn). Money will be spent on family outings and happiness. Spouse will be helpful and supportive. They will be resolved by talking amicably even when there are quarrels or disputes.

LOVE

Love life is going to be worst affected this year. You may not be able to continue your love affair and decide to leave it there. Many of you will try to be patient and allow time to pass and wait for the right time. People who are looking for love will get only false relationships and betrayal this year, so it is better to avoid love affairs this year. You should focus more on work. Patience is the key this year, this you have to keep in mind.

2- Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

HEALTH

You will feel very fit for your health. You will be worry-free from the troubles of your business and you will also be free from the remaining troubles which are small. You will always be happy and take care of food. If you were troubled by any kind of pain in your last year, then this year you will get rid of that pain. A new energy will operate in you.

FINANCIAL

Your financial condition will be strong in this year. You will get your old property which you will save for your future or invest in a good place. Youth will have to work hard. They will also get good results. If you want to start your business or if you want to further your family business, then think a little about it and before starting, take blessings of your elders so that your business will be good.

CAREER

This year will not be good for career. The time, especially after the middle, will be unfavorable for you. Businessmen will get an opportunity to go on a journey in relation to the field. According to the annual horoscope 2021, there will be a sudden increase in spending in economic life, due to which there will be a financial crisis for some time.

FAMILY

Not a good year for family affairs. You will not be able to manage things as they should be and this will cause all kinds of problems. Everyday work will disturb you and no one will be able to support each other. Whenever there is discord, you should not try to be rude but be polite.

MARRIED

Married life is going to be fine. Things will be in place. You will not show much interest in family life and can walk here and there, come home late, wearing a sad face. This will confuse your spouse and you should try to be happy at home.

LOVE

This year is not favorable for love, however, there is no harm from it, just your mind is not ready for it. Due to other things you will not be able to give time to your partner. You will feel a little disappointed and sad this year and your efforts will not yield results the way you want them to. The advice is to overcome your depressed mentality. You will not have much interest internally for love relationships. People who are looking for a new love, they should try far and wide.