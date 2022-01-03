Amavasya 2022 List: When is Paush Amavasya? Know date & time of New Moon 2022 calendar

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Amavasya 2022: Know date, time of New Moon calendar

Amavasya aka the New Moon in the English language is the first lunar phase at which the lunar disk is not visible to the naked eye. Amavasya has a lot of importance in Hinduism. It is considered auspicious to offer obeisances to ancestors along with bathing and donation on this day. There are 12 new moons in a year. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash, when and at what time, which new moon is falling in the year 2022.

January 2, Sunday

The new moon day of Paush Krishna Paksha's bath-donation, Shraddha, fell on January 2. This Amavasya of Paush Krishna Paksha is also known as Darsha Amavasya.

February 1, Tuesday

In the month of Magha, Amavasya will last from 2:20 pm on 31st January to 11:16 am on 1st February, i.e., this new moon is falling for 2 days. Whenever Amavasya is of 2 days, on the first day, the new moon of Shradh and on the second day, the new moon of bathing and donation is celebrated. Amavasya of Magha month is also known as Mauni Amavasya. According to the beliefs, after bathing in the holy rivers on this day, one should donate food, clothes, money, cow, land, gold etc. according to one's ability. Donating sesame seeds on this day also gives virtuous fruits.

March 2, Wednesday

The third new moon of the year is falling on Wednesday, March 2. On this day, Amavasya Tithi will remain till 11.05 pm. This Amavasya falling in the month of Phalgun is also known as Phalguni Amavasya. On this day, the combination of Shiva Yoga, Siddhi Yoga and Shatabhisha Nakshatra is being formed. In this combination, donating, bathing in holy water and performing Shradh for one's ancestors at a pilgrimage site is said to be very beneficial.

April 1, Friday

Amavasya of Chaitra month is also known as Darsha Amavasya which will fall on 1st April, Friday. The Amavasya tithi of Chaitra Amavasya will remain from 12:24 pm of March 31 to 11.54 am of April 1. On the day of Chaitra Amavasya i.e. April 1, the combination of Brahma Yoga and Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra is being formed. By keeping a fast on this day, bathing and donating, it is believed that the ancestors get salvation.

30 April, Saturday

Amavasya of Vaishakh month will remain till 1:58 am on 30th April, Saturday night. This will be Shanishchari Amavasya. It has great importance in the scriptures. Along with the worship of ancestors, the worship of Shani Dev has special importance on this day. It is said that by worshipping Shani Dev on the day of Shanishchari Amavasya, the Lord becomes very happy and grants all the wishes. It is also said that performing particular measures on this day removes all the ill effects caused by the effect of inauspicious Shani in the birth chart. Donating Sattu on Vaishakh Amavasya is considered best. That is why it is also called Satuvai Amavasya.

May 30, Monday

This year the new moon of Jyeshtha month will fall on 30th May, Monday. Amavasya falling on Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya. On this day, Amavasya Tithi will remain from 2.57 pm on 29th May to 5 pm on 30th June. Shani Jayanti is also celebrated on Jyeshtha Amavasya. There is a special law for worshipping Shani Dev on this day. Also, women observe Vat Savitri fast for the long life of their husbands and worship the banyan tree.

June 29, Wednesday

This year the new moon of the month of Ashadh is for 2 days. Amavasya Tithi will remain from 5:54 am on 28th June to 08:22 am on 29th June i.e. Amavasya of Shradh will be celebrated on 28th June and Amavasya of bathing and donation will be celebrated on 29th June. According to the Panchang, Ashadha is the fourth month of the year. After the end of this month, the rainy season starts. Ashadh Amavasya is considered to be particularly fruitful for religious deeds performed for charity and for the peace of the souls of the ancestors. On this day, bathing in the holy river and worshipping the pilgrimage sites gives many good results.

July 28, Thursday

Amavasya, which falls in the month of Shravan, is also known as Hariyali Amavasya or Chitlagi Amavasya. It will fall on 28th July this year. In the month of Shravan, there is greenery all around that is why in the Puranas, it is said to celebrate Hariyali Amavasya in the way of environmental protection. One must plant some saplings on this day. By worshipping Peepal trees and taking seven rounds of them, the ancestors get peace and their blessings remain on you. Hariyali Amavasya Tithi will remain till 11.25 pm on this day.

August 27, Saturday

This Amavasya falling in the month of Bhadrapada is also known as Kushotpatini or Kushagrahani Amavasya. Bathing, charity, chanting, austerity and fasting are important on this day. This year the Amavasya date of Bhadrapada will start from 12.25 pm on 26th August and will end at 1:47 pm on 27th August.

September 25, Sunday,

On this day, the Amavasya tithi will begin from Sunday and will remain till 3:25 am on 26th September. Those who died on the new moon of any month, there is a law to perform Shradh on this day. The person who performs Shradh on this day gets immense happiness.

October 25, Tuesday

According to mythological belief, in the Shanti festival of Mahabharata, Lord Shri Krishna himself while explaining the importance of Kartik Amavasya, had said that "This is my favourite day and on this day all the sufferings of human beings will be removed by worship me." The festival of Deepawali is also celebrated on the new moon of Kartik month. This year this new moon will be of two days. This Amavasya will start from 5.28 pm on 24th October and will last till 4:19 pm on 25th October.

November 23, Wednesday

According to Hindu months, this is the ninth month of the year, which is very important. This month is considered to be the form of God himself. On this day, apart from worshipping Lord Krishna, paying homage to one's ancestors removes all the troubles. This year Margashirsha Amavasya will fall on 23rd November, Wednesday.

23rd December, Friday

The last Amavasya falling in the year 2022 will be on 23rd December. This will also be the new moon of Paush Krishna Paksha. The year 2022 began with the new moon of Paush Krishna Paksha and will end with the new moon of Paush Krishna Paksha.