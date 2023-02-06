Monday, February 06, 2023
     
UGC NET 2023: December Session Exam city slip to release soon | Check here

UGC NET 2023: The exam city slip for the UGC Net 2023 December Session is expected to release soon on the official website.

Bhagya Luxmi Published on: February 06, 2023 12:06 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET 2023: December Session Exam city slip to release soon | Check here

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December Session Exam this year. It is expected that prior to the admit card the exam city slip will be released for the registered candidates. As per some news reports, the exam city slip for UGC NET 2023 can be released this week by the NTA. The slip will be issued on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC NET 2023: December Session Exam City Slip 

As per the examination timetable released earlier by the National Testing Agency for the UGC NET, the advanced city intimation slip is scheduled to be released in the first week of February 2023. The admit cards of the registered candidates will be made available on the official website in the second week of February 2023. Once the exam city slip will be made available, a direct link will be provided here for the candidates. 

UGC NET 2023: December Session Important Dates 

Important Events

 Dates
Announcement of City of Exam Centre    First week of the February 2023
Downloading of Admit Card from NTA The website Second week of the February 2023
Dates of Examination 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023

UGC NET 2023: December Session Exam Dates 

The UGC NET 2023 Session Exam will be conducted from February 21, 2023, to March 10, 2023, as per the official announcement by the UGC Chairman and National Testing Agency. It is anticipated that the detailed subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET December Session exam will be released soon. After the successful commencement of the UGC NET December Session Exam, the UGC NET 2023 June Session will begin. 

