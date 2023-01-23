Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET 2023: Registration window to close today for Dec session! Check here latest updates

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the UGC NET 2023 today. As per the schedule released by the NTA, today is the last day for registration. Interested candidates who have not applied for the UGC NET 2022 December Session must do at the earliest.

UGC NET 2023: Registration

Earlier, the registration window for the UGC NET 2022 December Session was closed on January 17, 2023. But, later on the NTA reopened the window allowing more candidates to register for the examination. Candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET Exam can do it by 5 PM today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Further, no application will be entertained by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UGC NET 2023: How to apply for the December Session?

Go to the official website of UGC NET- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on 'UGC NET Application December 2022.' You will be directed to a new page, fill out the application form and upload all the required documents. Now, pay the application fees and submit the form and download it. Take a printout for the future.

UGC NET 2022 December Session: Exam City Slip and Admit Card

It is expected that the exam city slip and the Admit cards of the candidates will be released before or in February 2023. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from February 21, 2023 to March 10, 2023.

