UGC NET 2022 December Session: Correction Window to open today | DETAILS

UGC NET 2022 December Session: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the correction window today as per the schedule. NTA is providing a chance to the registered candidates to make changes in their application form for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 December Session. As per the schedule, the correction window will get activated today. Candidates who registered for the UGC NET 2022 December Session exam will be able to correct certain fields in their application form.

UGC NET 2022 December Session: Correction Window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window today. Candidates are requested to make changes in their application forms if needed on or before January 20, 2023. Registration for the UGC NET 2022 December Session started on December 29, 2022 and the last date to apply was January 17, 2023.

How to make changes to the Application Form?

Visit the official website of the UGC NET- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for the 'UGC NET 2022 December Session Correction Window.' You will be directed to a new page, Login and check your application form carefully. If needed, make changes and submit it. Download the corrected application form and take a printout.

UGC NET 2022 December Session: Exam City Slip and Admit Card

It is expected that the exam city slip and the Admit cards of the candidates will be released before or in February 2023. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from February 21, 2023 to March 10, 2023.

