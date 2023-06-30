SSC Constable GD PET result 2023 out on ssc.nic.in, 1,46,292 Qualify, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD Result 2023 for Physical exam has been released on ssc.nic.in

SSC Constable GD PET result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2022 results today, June 30. All those who appeared in the SSC Constable GD PET 2023 can download the result from the official website of SSC.

According to the results, 1,46,292 candidates have successfully qualified for the physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) out of 3,70,998 applicants. The physical efficiency exam was conducted between May 1 and June 6, 2023. The commission informed that the physical exam in Manipur state could not be conducted because of the prevailing situation in the state. The exam will be held in due course of the time once the situation normalizes.

Along with the results, the commission has shared the cut-off marks on its website. Candidates can download the result along with cut-off followed by the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | SSC CGL admit card 2023 out for tier 1, Check region wise call letters download link

SSC Constable GD PET result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on results Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Constable GD PET result 2023' It will take you to a PDF Check roll number SSC Constable GD PET result 2023 and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1558 at ssc.nic.in, Check eligibility, how to apply

SSC Constable GD 2023: What's next?

All those who have qualified in the physical exam are eligible to appear in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The venue and schedule of DME will be informed by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have been qualified for the DME, will be uploaded by the NodalCAPF on their website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in, reads the official notice.