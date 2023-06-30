SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1558 at ssc.nic.in, Check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023 online form available at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notification for recruitment to the various post of Multi Tasking Staff. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications at the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in from June 30, 2023 to July 22, 2023. A total of 1558 tentative vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which approx 1198 vacancies are for Multi Tasking Staff and 360 are for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection criteria, and other details about the recruitment process below.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th pass or equivalent. Age Limit - 18 to 25 years for MTS, Havaldar (CBN), 18 to 27 years for few posts of MTS, and Havaldar (CBIC) (There will be age relaxation for the candidates beloning to the reserved category.)

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

For MTS - The selection of the candidate will be based on the written test which will consist of Session 1, and Session 2 in the Computer-Based Exam (CBE). Those who will qualify in session 1 will be called for the second paper. Candidates belonging to the general category is required to secure at least 30% marks in paper 1 while OBC/EWS category candidates are required to secure at least 25% and All other categories will have to score 20% marks in session 1. For Havaldar - The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test.

Apply Online

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on 'apply' Select others It will take you to the notification page Nevigate, 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2023 Apply' It will take you to the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Download and save configuration page for future reference

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/- through BHIM, UPI, NET banking, Mastercard, Mestro, Rupay, Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI branches by generating SBI challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD and Ex-servicemen category are exempted from payment of fee.