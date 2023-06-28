SSC MTS 2022 answer key out, Raise objections, if any at ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC MTS 2022 answer key out on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2022 answer key, SSC MTS 2022 prelims answer key challenge date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative keys along with the candidate's response sheets. Candidates who appeared in the SSC MTS 2022 exam can download the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 answer key through the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

The facility of downloading the SSC MTS 2022 answer key will be available from June 28, 2023 to July 4, 2023 till 5 PM. Candidates can take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC MTS 2022 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)' flashing on the homepage It will take you to a PDF Scroll down and click on the provided answer key download link A new window will open, click on submit Now, enter your roll number, password and click on the login SSC MTS 2022 answer key will appear on the screen Submit representations if any

SSC MTS 2022 answer key direct download link

The written test for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, andHavaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 was conducted in two phases from May 2, 2023 to May 19, 2023 and from June 13, 2023 to June 20, 2023 at different centers all over the country. Candidates can directly access the answer key download link by clicking on the above link.