SSC MTS Notification 2023 to release on June 30 at ssc.nic.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS Notification 2023 date out on ssc.nic.in, check how to apply.

SSC MTS Notification 2023, SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice today regarding the release of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 notification. According to the notice, the notification for SSC MTS 2023 will be released on June 30, 2023. Earlier, the notification was to release on June 14, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications online at ssc.nic.in.

ALSO READ | SSC CGL Tier-I 2023 city intimation slip released; Exam from July 14

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: How to apply online?

Click on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on 'apply' tab Click on 'others' tab Click on 'SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 apply online' It will take you to the application form Fill out the application form carefully Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Take a printout of SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 configration page

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be 10th passed by a recognized Board.

Age Limit - The age limit of the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 25 years. (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates).

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: What is the selection process?

The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in written tests (Tier 1 and Tier 2). Candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Paper 2 on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Paper II will be qualifying in nature. Qualifying marks in Paper II will be 40% for the unreserved category and 35% for all reserved category candidates.

ALSO READ | SSC CPO Paper 2 2023 final answer key, marksheet out on ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee