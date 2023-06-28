Wednesday, June 28, 2023
     
SSC MTS Notification 2023 to release on June 30 at ssc.nic.in, check eligibility, how to apply

SSC MTS Notification 2023 date has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. Check notification release date, how to apply, eligibility and other details.

Published on: June 28, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS Notification 2023 date out on ssc.nic.in, check how to apply.

SSC MTS Notification 2023, SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice today regarding the release of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 notification. According to the notice, the notification for SSC MTS 2023 will be released on June 30, 2023. Earlier, the notification was to release on June 14, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications online at ssc.nic.in. 

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: How to apply online?

  1. Click on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
  2. Click on 'apply' tab
  3. Click on 'others' tab
  4. Click on 'SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 apply online'
  5. It will take you to the application form 
  6. Fill out the application form carefully
  7. Upload documents, pay application fee and submit
  8. Take a printout of SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 configration page 

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be 10th passed by a recognized Board. 

Age Limit - The age limit of the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 25 years. (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates).

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: What is the selection process?

The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in written tests (Tier 1 and Tier 2). Candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Paper 2 on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Paper II will be qualifying in nature. Qualifying marks in Paper II will be 40% for the unreserved category and 35% for all reserved category candidates. 

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

  1. Fee payable: Rs 100/-
  2. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes(SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM)  - No Fee

