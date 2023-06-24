SSC CPO Paper 2 2023 final answer key, marksheet out on ssc.nic.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC CPO Paper 2 2023 final answer key download

SSC CPO Paper 2 2023 final answer key and mark sheet: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys along with question papers and marks for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2022. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 2 2023 can download SSC final answer keys and marks from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CPO 2023 exam for paper 2 was conducted between 09th to 11th November 2022 for recruitment to the 4695 vacancies for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF. The results were declared on May 26, 2023. According to the official notice, the facility for downloading answer keys and mark sheets will be available from June 23, 2023 to July 7, 2023 till 5 PM.

SSC CPO Paper 2 2023 final answer key and mark sheet: How to download?

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) and Marks - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II),2022' It will take you to a PDF Click on the link given at the bottom of the PDF It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number, password and click on the login button Check final answer key and mark sheet for future reference

Direct link to download SSC CPO Paper 2 2023 final answer key and marksheet

Candidates can access the final answer keys and mark sheet directly by clicking the link above.