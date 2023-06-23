Friday, June 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UP Police Recruitment 2023: 20% seats reserved for women candidates, announces CM Yogi

UP Police Recruitment 2023: 20% seats reserved for women candidates, announces CM Yogi

CM Yogi said that till 2017 the number of women personnel in UP Police was ten thousand, whereas at present this number is 40 thousand.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2023 15:47 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, CM Yogi Adityanath
Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP Police Bharti 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on June 23, has announced 20 percent reservations of women candidates in UP Police Recruitment 2023. The government is committed to the safety, respect and empowerment of women and to promote it, a women's battalion is being established in PAC, said CM Yogi during an event held in Gorakhpur, UP.

CM Yogi said that till 2017 the number of women personnel in UP Police was ten thousand, whereas at present this number is 40 thousand. The work of setting up PAC women's battalion in Gorakhpur is being carried forward rapidly.

UP Police Constables, SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Soon

Earlier on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) announced to release the notification for    UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The recruitment process will be held to fill up a total of 52,699 vacant posts of Constables and 2,469 posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in the department.

ALSO READ | UP Police Recruitment 2023: UPPRPB to recruit 52,699 Constables; Exam to held in hybrid mode

The UPPRPB will conduct the recruitment process for a total number of 62,424 posts in the department. The notification for UP Police Constables Recruitment 2023 will be issued likely by July 15.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Post-wise Vacancy Details

  • Constable - 52,699
  • Sub Inspector (SI) - 2,469
  • Radio Operator - 2,430
  • Clerical Cadre - 545
  • Computer Operator - 872
  • Computer Programmer - 55
  • Jail Warder- 2,833
  • Skilled player - 521

Total Posts - 62424

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News