UP Police Recruitment 2023: 20% seats reserved for women candidates, announces CM Yogi

UP Police Bharti 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on June 23, has announced 20 percent reservations of women candidates in UP Police Recruitment 2023. The government is committed to the safety, respect and empowerment of women and to promote it, a women's battalion is being established in PAC, said CM Yogi during an event held in Gorakhpur, UP.

CM Yogi said that till 2017 the number of women personnel in UP Police was ten thousand, whereas at present this number is 40 thousand. The work of setting up PAC women's battalion in Gorakhpur is being carried forward rapidly.

UP Police Constables, SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Soon

Earlier on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) announced to release the notification for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The recruitment process will be held to fill up a total of 52,699 vacant posts of Constables and 2,469 posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in the department.

The UPPRPB will conduct the recruitment process for a total number of 62,424 posts in the department. The notification for UP Police Constables Recruitment 2023 will be issued likely by July 15.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Post-wise Vacancy Details

Constable - 52,699

Sub Inspector (SI) - 2,469

Radio Operator - 2,430

Clerical Cadre - 545

Computer Operator - 872

Computer Programmer - 55

Jail Warder- 2,833

Skilled player - 521

Total Posts - 62424