SSC CGL Tier 1 2023: Application status link activated; Steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Application status link active

SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Application: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination 2023 application status link for Karnataka, Kerala region. Candidates can check their application status for SSC CGL exam through the regional website of SSC Karnataka Kerala region at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Aspirants will have to log in with their registration number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth to check their SSC CGL Tier 1 application status. The Commission has scheduled to conduct the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination between July 14 to July 27, 2023.

The SSC CGL Exam 2023 will be held in three tiers. Successful candidates will be recruited to Group B & C posts in the organisation. The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card is likely to be issued in the first week of July 2023.

ALSO READ | UP Police Recruitment 2023: 20% seats reserved for women candidates, announces CM Yogi

ALSO READ | IBPS RRB recruitment 2023 Notification: Last date of applicatoin submission extended for Clerk and PO posts

SSC CGL 2023 Application Status: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the regional KKR website at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'SSC CGL application status link' on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, log in with your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit details and check the application status.

Direct Link: SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Application Status

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Pattern

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format for a total of 200 marks. The CGL Tier 1 question paper will comprise of four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and General Awareness.