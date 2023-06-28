SSC CGL Tier-I 2023 city intimation slip released; Exam from July 14

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 city intimation slip released

SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 City intimation Slip: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Tier 1 2023 city intimation slip. Candidates who have applied for SSC CGL 2023 examination can download their city intimation slip through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2023 exam city slip will be issued separately for all regions. The Commission has released the CGL exam city slip for the southern region (SR). Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth in order to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 City Intimation Slip

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 27, 2023, at different centres located in various cities throughout the country. The city intimation slip includes candidate's roll number, time, date and place of computer based examination for CGL Tier-I. The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 will be issued soon by the commission on the official website.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 City intimation Slip exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must have to carry a hard copy of the SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 City intimation Slip 2023 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre after the reporting time mentioned in the SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 City intimation Slip hall ticket.



SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 City intimation Slip: How to download?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 City Intimation Slip