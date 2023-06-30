SSC CGL admit card 2023 out for tier 1, Check region wise call letters download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download Region wise SSC CGL admit card 2023

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam, SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 exam. Candidates who applied for SSC CGL Tier 1 can download their hall tickets from the official regional website of SSC using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

The hall tickets for Karnataka Kerala Region, Southern Region, Western Region, and North Western Region have been released on their official websites. Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 1 call letters using their credentials on the login page. The call letters for other regions will be released in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep track on the official website for latest updates.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 27 at various exam centers across the country. Candidates who have applied for SSC CGL 2023 exams can download their hall tickets followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC CGL admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CGL admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, and other details SSC CGL admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download SSC CGL admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC CGL admit card 2023 for KKR

SSC CGL admit card 2023 for Southern Region

SSC CGL admit card 2023 for North Western Region

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam pattern

SSC CGL Tier 1 will be conducted for a total of 200 marks for multiple choice questions. SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 paper will comprise general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language, and general awareness.

Candidates appearing in the SSC CGL Tier 1 are advised to download and save the hall ticket for future reference. No candidate will be permitted in the exam hall without identity proof and admit card. Candidates can directly download SSC CGL Tier 1 call letter by clicking on the above link.