BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last day today for 46,308 vacancies, apply now!

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 registration window closing today, April 2.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the recruitment registration window for the Head Teacher post today, April 2. All those who wish to lead primary schools in the state had until today to submit their application forms through the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,061 headmasters' posts in the Education and SC & ST Welfare Departments, Govt of Bihar, and 40,247 head teacher positions in primary schools under the Education Department, Bihar. Candidates will be selected through a written test. The dates for the exam and admit card will be communicated to the candidates in due time. If you have not yet submitted your application form, you can still do so by the end of today. It is recommended that candidates check their eligibility, application requirements, fees, and other important details before applying.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above posts, the candidate should be a citizen of India, a resident of Biha and have a minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching in government schools. The candidate must be 58 years old as of August 1, 2024, or younger than that.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on 'apply online'

Enter your details to register yourself

On successful registration, log in with the credentials that you created at the time of registration

Upload documents, pay an application fee and save the hard copy for future reference

Documents required

Class 10th certificate ( As proof of Date of birth)

Class 12th certificate

Experience certificate, if any

Caste certificate

Birth certificate

4 recent passport size photograph

No objection certificate if you are a Government employee

Disability certificate

Government-issued ID such as Aadhar card and PAN card etc.

Application Fee

General- Rs. 750/-

Bihar SC/ST/Females/PwD - Rs. 200/-

Direct link to apply online

