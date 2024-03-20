Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam cancelled due to paper leak allegations, new date soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam cancelled

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam cancelled: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 or TRE 3.0 2024. The decision to cancel the exam has been taken due to paper leak allegations. However, the commission has not yet announced any new date for conducting the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam in 2024. All candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website and the social handle of the commission for the latest updates. A total of 87,774 vacancies for the post of teacher will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam: Police arrest around 300 aspirants

The commission conducted the teacher recruitment 2024 exam on March 15 in two sessions. The decision to cancel the exam was taken after a report of a paper leak. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) was investigating the matter. Around 300 aspiring teachers were arrested from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand in connection with an alleged paper leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission's Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024.

BPSC TRE 3.0 New Exam Date Soon

According to a notice released by the Bihar Public Service Commission, the economic offence unit has found concrete evidence of a paper leak which shows that the question paper was leaked before the commencement of the exam. The decision to cancel the exam in both divisions has been taken after receiving and reviewing the concrete evidence. The commission will announce the new date of the exam in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

About the exam:

The recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit teachers in state government-run schools and middle and high schools. Every year, this exam is taken to recruit teachers for primary, secondary, and higher education levels.

