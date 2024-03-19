Bihar Sachivalaya Recruitment 2024: Apply online for Office Attendant Posts at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

Bihar Legislative Council (Sachivalaya) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant. Candidates with 10th pass qualification can submit application forms at the official website, biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. The facility to submit online application forms will remain available till April 2.
A total of 26 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure. The selection of the candidates will be done through exam and document verification. The council has scheduled the exam for April 21. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.
Bihar Sachivalaya Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Office Attendant (Night Guard) - 5 Posts
- Office Attendant (Darban) - 3 Posts
- Office Attendant (Safaikarmi) - 18 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be class 10th passed by a recognized board. Candidate should know Hindi/English Language.
Age Limit - minimum 18 years, maximum age for male: 37 years, maximum age for female: 40 years
Bihar Sachivalaya Recruitment 2024: How to apply?
- Visit the official website, (http://biharvidhanparishad.gov.in)
- Click on the respective advertisement
- Click on 'apply online'
- Click on 'New Registration'
- Register yourself before proceeding to the application form
- Thereafter, the candidate will have to Login by using Registration Number and
- Password shared via SMS/Email.
- After login, the form for a detailed application will open where the data provided at the time of registration shall be visible in prefilled format and it cannot be altered.
- At first, a candidate is required to fill in his/ her Personal Details and then click 'submit'
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, application fee, and other details
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Image Upload instructions
The candidate shall be required to upload a passport-size colour scanned photograph, scanned signature, and scanned documents as per the following instructions.
- Photograph (JPG/ JPEG)- 50 KB – 100 KB
- Signature(Hindi or English) (JPG/ JPEG) - 10 KB – 20 KB
- Other Documents (JPG/ JPEG) - 50 KB – 100 KB