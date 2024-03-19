Bihar Sachivalaya Recruitment 2024: Apply online for Office Attendant Posts at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Sachivalaya Recruitment 2024 online application begins

Bihar Legislative Council (Sachivalaya) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant. Candidates with 10th pass qualification can submit application forms at the official website, biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. The facility to submit online application forms will remain available till April 2.

A total of 26 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure. The selection of the candidates will be done through exam and document verification. The council has scheduled the exam for April 21. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.

Bihar Sachivalaya Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Office Attendant (Night Guard) - 5 Posts

Office Attendant (Darban) - 3 Posts

Office Attendant (Safaikarmi) - 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be class 10th passed by a recognized board. Candidate should know Hindi/English Language.

Age Limit - minimum 18 years, maximum age for male: 37 years, maximum age for female: 40 years

Bihar Sachivalaya Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, (http://biharvidhanparishad.gov.in)

Click on the respective advertisement

Click on 'apply online'

Click on 'New Registration'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Thereafter, the candidate will have to Login by using Registration Number and

Password shared via SMS/Email.

After login, the form for a detailed application will open where the data provided at the time of registration shall be visible in prefilled format and it cannot be altered.

At first, a candidate is required to fill in his/ her Personal Details and then click 'submit'

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, application fee, and other details

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Image Upload instructions

The candidate shall be required to upload a passport-size colour scanned photograph, scanned signature, and scanned documents as per the following instructions.