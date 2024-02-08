BPSC TRE 3.0: Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT at bpsc.bih.nic.in, apply online from Feb 10

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of school teacher for classes 1 to 5, classes 6 to 8, Class 9 to 10, Class 11 to 12, and Special School Teacher for Class 9 to 10 under Education Department and for Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. Interested candidates can check the official notification on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the online application process, known as BPSC TRE Phase 3, will commence on February 10 and conclude on February 23. The commission will conduct a recruitment exam from March 7 to 17 at various exam centres.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, February 6, the Bihar PSC chairman announced that there could be approximately 87,000 vacancies to be filled this time. It is expected that the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Exam or TRE 4.0 will be conducted in August while TRE 3.0 will be held in March 2024. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in for the latest updates.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Primary School Teacher (Class 1 to 5): Senior Secondary with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Senior Secondary with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education (AS PER NCTE Norms 2002) OR Senior Secondary with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.L.Ed Course OR Senior Secondary with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education (Special) OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education or CTET / BTET Paper I Exam Passed.

Middle School Teacher Class 6-8: Bachelor's Degree with 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor / Master Degree with 50% Marks with B.Ed OR Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed (NCTE Norms) OR Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and BA BED and B.Sc Ed OR Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and B.Ed Special OR Master's Degree with 55% Marks and 3 Year B.Ed - M.Ed Course and CTET / BTET Paper II Exam Passed.

TGT Teacher Class 9-10: Bachelor / Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 50% Marks and B.Ed Degree OR Bachelor / Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 45% Marks (As per 2002 Norms) and B.Ed Degree OR 4 Year Degree in BAEd / BScEd STET Paper I Exam Passed.

TGT Teacher Class 9-10 (Special) - Bachelor / Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 50% Marks and B.Ed Degree OR Bachelor / Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 45% Marks (As per 2002 Norms) and B.Ed Degree OR 4 Year Degree in BAEd / BScEd and STET Paper I Exam Passed.

PGT Teacher Class 11-12 - Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 50% Marks and B.Ed Degree OR Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 45% Marks (As per 2002 Norms) and B.Ed Degree OR Master Degree in Related Subject with 4 Year Degree in BAEd / BScEd OR Master Degree with 55% Marks and B.Ed – Med 3 Year Degree and STET Paper II Exam Passed.

Age Limit for Teacher Recruitment Exam

Primary teachers must be at least 18 years old; TGT/PGT teachers must be at least 21 years old; and the maximum age for both genders is 40 years and 37 years.

(Note: Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more updates. )

Application Fee

All others - Rs. 750/-

Female and reserved category - Rs. 200/-

Biometric fee for all categories - Rs. 200/-

Online application link - to be activated on February 10