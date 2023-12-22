BPSC TRE final answer key released on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Bihar school teacher results soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC TRE final answer key released

BPSC TRE 2.0 final answer key: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer keys for the School Teacher/Headmaster Written Competitive Examination against Advertisement No. 27/2023. All those who appeared in the said exam can download subject-wise final answer keys through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam was conducted from December 7 to 15 at various exam centres in two shifts. The commission conducted the two shifts on day one and in one shift from day two onwards.

The final answer keys have been uploaded in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download Bihar School Teacher Final Answer Key for Classes 6 to 10 by following the easy steps given below. The PDFs are uploaded for various subjects of Class 6 to 8 which include the paper on Language (Hindi & English), Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Social Science, Mathematics & Science, Headmaster and for Class 9-10 for Sangeet/Kala.

How to download BPSC TRE final answer key?

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC TRE final answer key'

Click on the respective subject you appeared for

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check final answer key and save it for future reference

BPSC TRE final answer key direct download link

When will BPSC TRE 2.0 Result be announced?

The commission has not declared the date of releasing BPSC TRE 2.0 Result. Once announced, candidates can check the results through the official website. For the reference of the candidates, the direct link to the results will be shared on indiatvnews.com.

What are BPSC TRE 2.0 Cutoff Marks?

According to the commission's latest notification, The results will be released based on various measures and conditions. These include verification of documents, cut-off marks, tiebreaker, and d.el.ed. certificates. The cut-off for the general category is decided at 40 per cent marks, 36.5% marks to the backward class candidates, and 36.5% marks to the extremely backward class candidates. The cut-off for SC/ST candidates is 34% and SC/ST women and physically handicapped candidates need a minimum of 32% to pass the written examination. Candidates with less than the prescribed minimum qualifying marks cannot be included in the merit list.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,22,286 Teaching Posts (PRT, TGT, PGT). The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test, and document verification.