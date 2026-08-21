UPSC Mains Essay paper analysis 2026: 'Paper was moderately challenging'; check paper review by expert

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CSE Mains 2026 was held today, August 21 on Essay paper. The expert analysed the paper as moderately challenging and notably more balanced than CSE 2025.

According to Vikas Ahlawat, History Teacher, PhysicsWallah (PW), "the UPSC Civil Services Essay paper has decisively transitioned from evaluating factual recall to assessing depth of thought, critical introspection, and administrative judgment. The growing prominence of philosophical and ethical themes between 2017 and 2025 underscores the Commission’s search for candidates who can reason independently, deconstruct abstract ideas, and anchor them in real-world governance."

UPSC CSE Mains Paper Analysis 2026

Section A (Philosophical and Abstract Themes): It centred on reflective concepts such as the ironies of life, the beauty of the mind, and the dynamics of great-power rivalry. Successfully navigating this section required strong philosophical foundations, creative interpretation, and multidimensional thinking.

Section B (Applied Governance and Intellect): It focused on pragmatic themes including leadership, decision-making, and the essence of an educated mind. While more accessible than Section A, delivering high-scoring answers required concrete domain knowledge, relevant case studies, and structured analysis.

Candidates can challenge question papers after exam

The UPSC CSE Mains aspirants can submit representations on questions asked in the Civil Services Mains examination. The UPSC has announced a dedicated Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP) through which candidates can raise concerns on questions after the written exam. The facility will be opened from August 31 to September 4, 2026 and candidates can submit representations on the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates may please note that no representation will be accepted in this regard submitted through any other means/ mode and/ or after the due date, UPSC notification mentioned.

How to submit representations on UPSC Mains questions

The candidates can submit representations on UPSC Mains questions on the Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP). To raise questions, candidates need to login using login credentials through the official website - upsconline.nic.in. Now choose questions you wish to challenge or submit representations. Once done, save it and take a print out to be used for further reference.

Visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC Mains questions you wish to submit representations

Now choose questions you wish to challenge or submit representations

Once done, save it and take a print out to be used for further reference.

For details on UPSC Mains exam 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

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