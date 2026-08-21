UPSC CSE Mains 2026 from today; check reporting time, exam centre guidelines

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CSE Mains 2026 will be held from today, August 21. UPSC CSE Mains is scheduled to be held daily in two shifts; forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The reporting time for UPSC CSE Mains is half an hour to an hour before the exam. The candidates need to carry hall ticket at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

UPSC CSE Mains exam day guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the UPSC CSE Mains morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, while 1:30 pm for the afternoon shift

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

UPSC CSE Mains dress code for male, female aspirants

Dress code for male aspirants

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Dress code for female aspirants

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes. Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

UPSC CSE Mains are scheduled to be held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2026. The candidates who wish to download hall ticket can do so on the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

For details on UPSC CSE Mains 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

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