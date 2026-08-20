UPSC CSE Mains 2026 from tomorrow; check expert's last-minute preparation tips to ace civil services exam

New Delhi:

Just a day left for the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CSE Mains 2026 which is scheduled to be held from Friday, August 21, the candidates might be at the last leg of their preparations. For the UPSC CSE Mains aspirants, the expert has shared the preparation tips to follow to obtain a good score in the civil services exam.

Vikas Ahlawat, History Teacher, PhysicsWallah and a former IRS officer shared topic-wise important last-minute preparation tips for aspirants. Follow these last-minute revision tips -

Essay paper

For the Essay paper, revise broad themes and prepare adaptable introductions, conclusions, quotations, examples and anecdotes. Themes related to Philosophy should be prioritised and brainstormed. Topics such as poverty, development, education, technology, democracy and social change can be supported with relevant data and contemporary examples. Revisiting PYQs from the last four-five years can help aspirants understand the nature and demand of questions.

Make GS revision keyword-oriented

GS Paper 1: Focus on static concepts and presentation

For History, revise important themes from Ancient and Medieval History. For Modern India and Modern World, giving priority to frequently asked areas will be sufficient. In Geography, practise maps, diagrams, flowcharts and simple illustrations that can improve answer presentation.

For Society, revise important facts, data and current-affairs examples. Keep examples related to women issues, poverty, urbanisation, social change and development ready for value addition.

GS Paper 2: Memorise Constitutional Articles, Case Laws and contemporary issues

In Polity, focus on constitutional provisions, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles, landmark judgments and important constitutional cases. Revise major Acts and their key provisions along with significant committee recommendations.

For governance, prepare examples and parameters relating to health, education, welfare delivery and institutional performance. In International Relations, revise major organisations, bilateral relations, trade wars and significant global developments. Current geopolitical developments, particularly in the Middle East, should be understood through key terms, causes, implications and possible solutions.

GS Paper 3: Prioritise data, developments and solutions

For Economy, Environment, Science and Technology, and Internal Security, revise important government data, reports, schemes and contemporary developments. For Internal Security, government sources and relevant Ministry of Home Affairs data can provide useful value addition.

Focus on keywords and frameworks that allow you to quickly structure answers around challenges, impacts, government initiatives and the way forward.

GS Paper 4: Practice application through case studies

Ethics preparation should focus on theme-based revision and case studies. Revise important ethical concepts, thinkers, quotations and real-life examples. For case studies, practise a clear structure: identify the ethical dilemma and stakeholders, examine available options, evaluate consequences and provide a justified course of action.

Language papers

Do not neglect the Language Papers simply because they are qualifying in nature. Use the final days to revise the paper pattern and practise key areas such as comprehension, précis writing, essay, grammar and translation, as applicable. Focus on correct spelling, grammar, sentence construction and clear expression, and attempt a few questions within a time limit to improve speed and confidence.

Optional paper

The final five days should be used strategically for the Optional subject. Revise important topics and short notes, for both Papers covering Section A and Section B, and focus on value addition according to the specific demands of the subject. Instead of reading everything again, identify high-priority areas and practise recalling frameworks, scholars, examples, diagrams or case studies that can differentiate an answer. Try to write two full-length tests of both papers.

How to execute on exam day

Keep basic examination requirements ready well in advance, including pens, stationery, admit cards and other essentials, to avoid unnecessary stress on the day of the examination. During the paper, focus on time management and complete the entire paper.

Practice maintaining a balance between 10-mark and 15-mark questions and carefully understand the directive and demand of each question before answering. Use headings, subheadings, diagrams, flowcharts and relevant examples wherever they add value, while ensuring that your handwriting remains clear and legible. Avoid spending too much time on any single question.

Use the gap between papers strategically for quick and focused revision of important facts, concepts, keywords and answer frameworks. Avoid studying excessively or introducing too many new sources at this stage. Most importantly, do not let last-minute anxiety overshadow months of preparation. Stay calm, trust your preparation, give your best and approach each paper with confidence, clarity and balance.

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