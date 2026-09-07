RRB Group D answer key, response sheet 2026 OUT at RRB websites; know how to raise objections

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the answer keys, response sheets for the Group D computer based test (CBT) conducted for various level one posts. The candidates can check and download RRB Group D answer key on RRB websites. The last date to raise objection on RRB Group D answer key is September 15 (5 PM). The RRB Group D CBT One was held from August 3 to 25.

How to download RRB Group D answer key 2026 at RRB websites

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D answer key 2026 on the RRB portals. To download RRB Group D answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB Group D answer key 2026 PDF link. RRB Group D answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB portals Click on RRB Group D answer key objection window link Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth Choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers, supporting document PDF Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on RRB Group D answer key 2026

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers, supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB websites to download Group D answer key 2026

After reviewing the objections raised on RRB Group D answer key 2026, RRB Group D final answer key and result will be released. RRB Group D final answer key and result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the RRB portals.

For details on RRB Group D exam, please visit the RRB websites.

Also Read:

UP Special TET registration 2026 begins; know how to apply at uppessc.up.gov.in