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RRB Group D answer key, response sheet 2026 OUT at RRB websites; know how to raise objections

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

The last date to raise objection on RRB Group D answer key is September 15 (5 PM). Know how to raise objection on RRB Group D answer key.

The last date to raise objection on RRB Group D answer key is September 15.
The last date to raise objection on RRB Group D answer key is September 15. Image Source : File

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the answer keys, response sheets for the Group D computer based test (CBT) conducted for various level one posts. The candidates can check and download RRB Group D answer key on RRB websites. The last date to raise objection on RRB Group D answer key is September 15 (5 PM). The RRB Group D CBT One was held from August 3 to 25. 

How to download RRB Group D answer key 2026 at RRB websites 

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D answer key 2026 on the RRB portals. To download RRB Group D answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB Group D answer key 2026 PDF link. RRB Group D answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out.  

  1. Visit the RRB portals 
  2. Click on RRB Group D answer key objection window link 
  3. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  4. Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
  5. Upload answers, supporting document PDF 
  6. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  7. Save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out.  

How to raise objections on RRB Group D answer key 2026 

  • Visit the RRB websites  
  • Click on RRB Group D answer key objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
  • Upload answers, supporting document PDF  
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  • Save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out. 

RRB websites to download Group D answer key 2026 

  1. RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
  2. RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
  3. RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
  4. RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
  5. RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
  6. RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
  7. RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
  8. RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
  9. RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
  10. RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
  11. RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
  12. RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
  13. RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
  14. RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
  15. RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
  16. RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
  17. RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
  18. RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
  19. RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.    

After reviewing the objections raised on RRB Group D answer key 2026, RRB Group D final answer key and result will be released. RRB Group D final answer key and result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the RRB portals.  

For details on RRB Group D exam, please visit the RRB websites. 

Also Read: 

UP Special TET registration 2026 begins; know how to apply at uppessc.up.gov.in  

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