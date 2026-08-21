IBPS SO Prelims admit card 2026 OUT at ibps.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Specialist Officer (SO) CRP SPL-XVI preliminary exam admit card 2026. IBPS SO prelims admit card is available for download on the official website - ibps.in. IBPS SO Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on August 29, 2026.

How to download IBPS SO Prelims hall ticket PDF at ibps.in

The candidates who will appear for IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can check and download hall ticket on the official website - ibps.in. To download IBPS SO prelims hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - ibps.in and click on IBPS SO Prelims hall ticket PDF link and enter login credentials - Registration Number and Password. IBPS SO Prelims hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save IBPS SO Prelims hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ibps.in

Click on IBPS SO Prelims hall ticket PDF link

Use Registration Number and Password as the login credentials

IBPS SO Prelims hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save IBPS SO Prelims hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS SO Prelims hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

IBPS SO Prelims exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with IBPS SO Prelims admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

The candidates need to report half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the shift one to begin at 10 am, candidates need to report by 9:30 am, while for afternoon shift to begin at 2 pm, candidates need to report by 1:30 pm.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026, please visit the official website - ibps.in.

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