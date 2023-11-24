BPSC 69th Main exam 2023 notification released, apply from November 27 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BPSC 69th Main exam 2023 notification out

BPSC 69th Main exam 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 69th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2023 notification. All those who have qualified in the BPSC 69th CCE Prelims exam 2023 can appear for the main exam. Before appearing in the main exam, the candidates are required to first register themselves for the exam. According to the notification, the registration process will start from November 27 to December 3.

The commission conducted the 69th CCE Prelims exam on September 30 from 12 PM to 2 PM and the results for the same were released on November 10, 2023. All candidates who passed the preliminary exam are qualified to take the main exam. It is expected that the commission will conduct the 69th mains exam in January 2024.

BPSC 69th Main exam 2023: Who is eligible to apply?

To appear in the BPSC 69th Mains exam, the candidates should be between the age group of 20 to 40 years. However, there will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates. The candidates should have a graduate degree from a recognized university.

How to apply for BPSC 69th Main exam 2023

Step 1 - Candidates are required to visit bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on 'apply online'

Step 3 - Register yourself by providing essential details

Step 4 - Fill out the application form carefully after the registration process

Step 5 - Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee

Step 6: Print the application so you have it for later use

BPSC 69th Main exam 2023: Vacancy Details

According to the notification, a total of 475 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are required to refer to the official notification available on the official website for more details.

