DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online Welfare Officer, Probation Officer and other posts from December 5

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from December 5 to January 3. The application forms can be accessed at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 80 vacancies in the Department of Women and Child Development and the Department of Social Welfare. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, and other details about the recruitment process below.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer - 80 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above posts, candidates should have the following eligibility criteria.

The candidate should be a citizen of India Candidate must be eligible in terms of age, educational qualifications, experience, etc. as per Recruitment Rules The educational qualification, age, experience etc. as stipulated in the advertisement shall be determined as of January 3, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a Master's Degree in Social Work OR Master's of Art (Sociology) OR Post Graduate Degree in Criminology from a recognized University to apply for the above posts.

Age Limit

The candidate's age limit is 30 years. Reserved category candidates have age relaxation as per govt. norms.

Pay Scale

Appointed candidates will get a salary of Rs. 9300 – 34800/- + Grade Pay 4200/- Group: ‘B’ (Non-Ministerial, Non-Gazetted).

How to apply?

Eligible candidates may apply online through the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in from December 5 to January, 3. No application will be entertained after the due course. To avoid last minute rush, candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date.

Application Fee