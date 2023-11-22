SBI recruitment drive 2023: Apply for 5,280 Circle-Based Officer roles at sbi.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SBI recruitment drive 2023

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for the post of Circle-Based Officers (CBOs). Eligible candidates who aspire to join SBI as an officer can submit applications at the official website, sbi.co.in. A total of 5280 vacancies will be recruited in departments of the bank at various locations. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, online registration process, application fee, and other details about the recruitment process below.

Circle-wise vacancy details for CBO Posts

Ahmedabad - 430 Posts

Amaravati - 400 Posts

Bengaluru - 380 Posts

Bhopal - 450 Posts

Bhubaneswar - 250 Posts

Chandigarh - 300 Posts

Chennai - 125 Posts

North Eastern - 250 Posts

Hyderabad - 425 Posts

Jaipur - 500 Posts

Lucknow - 600 Posts

Kolkata - 230 Posts

Maharashtra - 300 Posts

Mumbai Metro - 90 Posts

New Delhi - 300 Posts

Thiruvananthapuram - 250 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CBO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding a degree in any discipline are eligible to submit their applications for the above posts. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant would also be eligible to apply.

Age Limit - Candidates who are not below the age of 21 years and not above the age of 30 years as on October 31 are eligible to apply. Candidates must have been born not later than October 31, 2022 and not earlier than November, 11 (Both days inclusive). Age relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria for Circle-Based officers

The selection process consists of an online test, screening and interview.

Exam Pattern

SBI CBO 2023 exam will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Tests for 150 marks. The descriptive test will be conducted after the completion of the objective test and will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer.

Objective Test

The objective test will be for 2 hours which will consist of four sections of 120 marks. There will be separate timing for every section.

Descriptive Test

The exam will be of 30 minutes. The descriptive test will be a test of the English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) with two questions for a total of 50 marks.

How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications online from November 22 to December 12. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Lists of documents to be uploaded

Recent Photograph (jpg/jpeg)

Signature (jpg/jpeg)

ID Proof (PDF)

Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

Job Profile (certified by existing/previous employers)(PDF)

Brief Resume – detailing educational/

professional qualification, experience and

assignments handled (PDF),

Educational Certificates: Relevant MarkSheets/ Degree/ Certificate (PDF),

Experience Certificate/ Appointment Letter/Job Offer Letter (PDF)

Form-16/ Salary Slip (PDF)

