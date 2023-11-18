Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 863 Pharmacist and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, how to apply, and other details about the recruitment process below.

Updated on: November 18, 2023 16:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification out

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of pharmacists, Technical Assistants, Sub Station Attendants, and others. Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This drive is being done to recruit 863 vacancies for the post of pharmacists, Technical Assistants, Sub Station Attendants and others. Candidates can check eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - 42 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Lab. Group – III) (CARDIOLOGY/CTS/NEUROLOGY/NEUROSURGERY/RESPIRATORY LAB/EEG/EMG/ERG/CCU/ICU/POW/CCI) - 15 Posts
  • Junior Radiotherapy Technician - 2 Posts
  • Technical Assistant Group IV in PCR Hepatitis - 1 Post
  • Sub Station Attendant - 90 Posts
  • Assistant Electric Fitter - 53 Posts
  • Junior District Staff Officer/Junior Instructor (Home Guard)/Instructor Civil Defence- 12 Posts
  • Draftsman - 01 Post
  • Wireless/ radio Operations- 01 Post
  • Scientific Assistant- 01 Post
  • Senior Laboratory Assistant -03 Posts
  • Junior Lab Assistant - 07 Posts
  • Preservation Supervisor - 01 Post
  • Assistant Microphotographist - 01 Post
  • Xerox Operator 01 Post
  • Junior Librarian - 01 Post
  • Book Binder- 02 Posts
  • Library Attendant- 01 Post
  • Nurse Grade-A - 90 Posts
  • Special Education Teacher - 22 Posts
  • Architectural Assistant - 06 Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  1. Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - 10 + 2 with science subject; Diploma in Homoeopathy Pharmacy of not less than two years from a government board.
  2. Technical Assistant (Lab. Group – III)- B.Sc. and 03 years’ experience in the relevant subject.
  3. Junior Radiotherapy Technician -Sr. Secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized Board; Certificate (02 years course) in radiation therapy technology or equivalent certificate.
  4. Technical Assistant Group IV in PCR Hepatitis - M.Sc. in Microbiology / Biotech / Biochem / Life Sciences with one year experience in PCR-related lab.
  5. Sub Station Attendant - Matriculation (with Science of a recognized university; National Trade Certificate of (Govt.) ITI in Electrician Trade.
  6. Assistant Electric Fitter -Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience; ITI in Electrical (duly recognized by Govt.) Trade with 2 years of professional experience.
  7. Junior District Staff Officer/Junior Instructor (Home Guard)/Instructor Civil Defence- Matriculation or equivalent.
  8. Draftsman - Matriculation or equivalent qualification until replaced by Higher Secondary; Diploma/Certificate in Draftsmanship Course from a recognised institution.
  9. Wireless/ radio Operations- Matriculation or its equivalent. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications on DSSSB’s portal i.e. dsssbonline.nic.in. The application window will be opened from November 21, 2023 up to December 12, 2023 (till 11:59 PM) after which the link will be disabled.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

  • Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with
  • Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category - Exempted
  • All others - Rs. 100
