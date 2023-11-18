DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 863 Pharmacist and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification out

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of pharmacists, Technical Assistants, Sub Station Attendants, and others. Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This drive is being done to recruit 863 vacancies for the post of pharmacists, Technical Assistants, Sub Station Attendants and others. Candidates can check eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - 42 Posts

Technical Assistant (Lab. Group – III) (CARDIOLOGY/CTS/NEUROLOGY/NEUROSURGERY/RESPIRATORY LAB/EEG/EMG/ERG/CCU/ICU/POW/CCI) - 15 Posts

Junior Radiotherapy Technician - 2 Posts

Technical Assistant Group IV in PCR Hepatitis - 1 Post

Sub Station Attendant - 90 Posts

Assistant Electric Fitter - 53 Posts

Junior District Staff Officer/Junior Instructor (Home Guard)/Instructor Civil Defence- 12 Posts

Draftsman - 01 Post

Wireless/ radio Operations- 01 Post

Scientific Assistant- 01 Post

Senior Laboratory Assistant -03 Posts

Junior Lab Assistant - 07 Posts

Preservation Supervisor - 01 Post

Assistant Microphotographist - 01 Post

Xerox Operator 01 Post

Junior Librarian - 01 Post

Book Binder- 02 Posts

Library Attendant- 01 Post

Nurse Grade-A - 90 Posts

Special Education Teacher - 22 Posts

Architectural Assistant - 06 Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - 10 + 2 with science subject; Diploma in Homoeopathy Pharmacy of not less than two years from a government board. Technical Assistant (Lab. Group – III)- B.Sc. and 03 years’ experience in the relevant subject. Junior Radiotherapy Technician -Sr. Secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized Board; Certificate (02 years course) in radiation therapy technology or equivalent certificate. Technical Assistant Group IV in PCR Hepatitis - M.Sc. in Microbiology / Biotech / Biochem / Life Sciences with one year experience in PCR-related lab. Sub Station Attendant - Matriculation (with Science of a recognized university; National Trade Certificate of (Govt.) ITI in Electrician Trade. Assistant Electric Fitter -Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience; ITI in Electrical (duly recognized by Govt.) Trade with 2 years of professional experience. Junior District Staff Officer/Junior Instructor (Home Guard)/Instructor Civil Defence- Matriculation or equivalent. Draftsman - Matriculation or equivalent qualification until replaced by Higher Secondary; Diploma/Certificate in Draftsmanship Course from a recognised institution. Wireless/ radio Operations- Matriculation or its equivalent. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications on DSSSB’s portal i.e. dsssbonline.nic.in. The application window will be opened from November 21, 2023 up to December 12, 2023 (till 11:59 PM) after which the link will be disabled.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with

Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category - Exempted

All others - Rs. 100

