DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 863 Pharmacist and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - 42 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Lab. Group – III) (CARDIOLOGY/CTS/NEUROLOGY/NEUROSURGERY/RESPIRATORY LAB/EEG/EMG/ERG/CCU/ICU/POW/CCI) - 15 Posts
- Junior Radiotherapy Technician - 2 Posts
- Technical Assistant Group IV in PCR Hepatitis - 1 Post
- Sub Station Attendant - 90 Posts
- Assistant Electric Fitter - 53 Posts
- Junior District Staff Officer/Junior Instructor (Home Guard)/Instructor Civil Defence- 12 Posts
- Draftsman - 01 Post
- Wireless/ radio Operations- 01 Post
- Scientific Assistant- 01 Post
- Senior Laboratory Assistant -03 Posts
- Junior Lab Assistant - 07 Posts
- Preservation Supervisor - 01 Post
- Assistant Microphotographist - 01 Post
- Xerox Operator 01 Post
- Junior Librarian - 01 Post
- Book Binder- 02 Posts
- Library Attendant- 01 Post
- Nurse Grade-A - 90 Posts
- Special Education Teacher - 22 Posts
- Architectural Assistant - 06 Posts
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - 10 + 2 with science subject; Diploma in Homoeopathy Pharmacy of not less than two years from a government board.
- Technical Assistant (Lab. Group – III)- B.Sc. and 03 years’ experience in the relevant subject.
- Junior Radiotherapy Technician -Sr. Secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized Board; Certificate (02 years course) in radiation therapy technology or equivalent certificate.
- Technical Assistant Group IV in PCR Hepatitis - M.Sc. in Microbiology / Biotech / Biochem / Life Sciences with one year experience in PCR-related lab.
- Sub Station Attendant - Matriculation (with Science of a recognized university; National Trade Certificate of (Govt.) ITI in Electrician Trade.
- Assistant Electric Fitter -Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience; ITI in Electrical (duly recognized by Govt.) Trade with 2 years of professional experience.
- Junior District Staff Officer/Junior Instructor (Home Guard)/Instructor Civil Defence- Matriculation or equivalent.
- Draftsman - Matriculation or equivalent qualification until replaced by Higher Secondary; Diploma/Certificate in Draftsmanship Course from a recognised institution.
- Wireless/ radio Operations- Matriculation or its equivalent. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: How to apply?
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
- Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with
- Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category - Exempted
- All others - Rs. 100
ALSO READ | AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 185 Vacancies at aai.aero, check eligibility, easy steps