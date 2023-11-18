AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 185 Vacancies at aai.aero, check eligibility, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 for 185 Posts

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: The Airports Authority of India, AAI has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at aai.aero. The last date to submit the application form is December 3, 2023. This drive is being done to recruit 185 vacancies in different trades. Candidates can check vacancy breakup, salary, how to apply, and other details that are required at the time of applying.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Break up

Civil: 32 posts

Electrical: 25 posts

Electronics: 29 posts

Computer Science/ Information Technology: 7 posts

Aeronautical: 2 posts

Aeronautics: 4 posts

Architecture: 3 posts

Mechanical/ Automobile: 5 posts

Computer Operator Programming Assistant: 70 posts

Mathematics/Statistics: 2 posts

Data Analysis: 3 posts

Steno (ITI): 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Post

The candidate should be an Indian and passed a degree/diploma in 2019 or after 2019.

Educational Qualification required for apprentice posts

Candidates should have completed a four-year degree or three-year (regular) Diploma in Engineering in the concerned subject recognized by AICTE, GOI. The candidates should possess an ITI/NCVT certificate in the relevant subject from a recognized institute.

Age required for apprentice posts - Minimum age is 18 years and Maximum age is 26 years as of October, 31. There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWBD etc. as per Govt. of India guidelines. Check more government jobs here

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Graduate (Degree) Apprentices - Rs.15000/-

Technical (Diploma) Apprentices - Rs. 12000/-

Trade Apprentices - Rs. 9000/-

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on a percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination. The candidates will be shortlisted based on their interview, verification of certificates, and submission of medical fitness at the time of joining the organization.

How to apply for AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through BOAT’s/RDAT’s web portal www.nats.education.gov.in (for graduate/diploma apprentices) and www.apprenticeshipindia.org (for ITI Trade). Candidates should register themselves with the concerned portal (NATS/NAPS) before applying for apprenticeship training in AAI without fail. Applications received online through NATS/NAPS portal will only be considered.